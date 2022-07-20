Coronavirus

Indiana reports 10,885 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 10,885 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 25 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,030 deaths and 984 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,806,050 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,422,427 tests have been administered.

The state says 658 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,912,586 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,800,193 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.7% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,624,829 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 564,952,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,374,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.