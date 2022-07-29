Coronavirus

Indiana reports 11,448 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 11,448 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 24 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,117 deaths and 989 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,828,734 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,520,203 tests have been administered.

The state says 814 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,970,042 vaccine doses have been given through Thursday in Indiana, which is oddly down from the total of 9,997,838 that had been reported through last Tuesday. The state’s vaccine dashboard provided no explanation for the discrepancy.

A total of 3,805,931 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Thursday. That’s about 54.7% of the total population. Indiana ranks

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,634,962 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus. Indiana is 42nd among the 50 states for fully vaccinated people through Wednesday, according a ranking from Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 575,483,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,397,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.