Coronavirus

Indiana reports 11,743 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 11,743 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 29 Hoosiers died, and two probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,072 deaths and 989 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,813,158 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,454,402 tests have been administered.

The state says 725 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,932,348 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,802,088 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.7% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,627,598 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 568,597,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,381,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.