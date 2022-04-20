Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,732 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in past week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies are no longer being updated on weekdays, but only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 1,732 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Also in the past week, a total of five Hoosiers have died and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,694,955 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,523 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 19,392,241 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 215 Hoosiers were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,280,717 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,710,165 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 57% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,567,618 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 506,599,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,206,000 deaths.

