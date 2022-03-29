Coronavirus

Indiana reports 212 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 212 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 6 to March 28.

A total of 1,690,823 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

A total of 22,450 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 923 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,392,241 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There were 305 Hoosiers hospitalized on Monday with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,204,599 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,700,526 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 56.8% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,550,669 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 482,747,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,129,000 deaths.

