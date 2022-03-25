Coronavirus

Indiana reports 228 new COVID-19 cases; 16 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 228 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded between March. 22, 2021, and March 24, 2022.

A total of 1,690,144 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 16 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. Those deaths took place between Jan. 20, 2022, and March 23, 2022.

A total of 22,438 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 918 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,351,070 tests have been administered since Feb 26, 2020.

There were 354 Hoosiers hospitalized on Wednesday with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,198,481 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,698,798 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,525,841 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 477,917,078 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,112,311 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.