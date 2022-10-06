Coronavirus

Indiana reports 2,850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 2,850 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of nine Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,689 deaths and 1,059 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,925,645 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,058,275 tests have been administered.

The state says 392 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,107,819 vaccine doses have been given through Tuesday in Indiana.

A total of 3,832,168 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Tuesday. That’s about 55.1% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,727,440 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 619,632,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,552,000 deaths.

