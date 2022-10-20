Coronavirus

Indiana reports 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 2,948 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 11 Hoosiers died, and two probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,785 deaths and 1,078 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,933,102 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,101,672 tests have been administered.

The state says 402 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,836,037 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.1% of the total population.

A total of 322,063 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Wednesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,733,403 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 626,187,308 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,572,755 deaths.

