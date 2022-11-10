Coronavirus

Indiana reports 4,191 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 4,191 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 15 Hoosiers died, and two probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,915 deaths and 1,098 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,948,019 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,238,597 tests have been administered.

The state says 467 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,841,919 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.2% of the total population.

A total of 531,367 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Wednesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,739,219 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 633,750,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,604,934 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.