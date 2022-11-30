Coronavirus

Indiana reports 4,925 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 4,925 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of two Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 24,043 deaths and 1,121 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,965,757 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,391,786 tests have been administered.

The state says 520 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,846,351 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.3% of the total population.

A total of 659,272 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,747,971 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 643,121,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,634,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.