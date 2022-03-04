Coronavirus

Indiana death toll from coronavirus rises above 22,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 497 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Aug. 1 to March 3.

A total of 1,683,739 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 39 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. Those deaths happened from Jan. 11 to March 3.

A total of 22,110 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 892 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,037,374 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 677 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,163,123 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,687,069 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,488,092 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 443,028,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,988,000 deaths.

