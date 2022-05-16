Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,090 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 6,090 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of seven Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,713,834 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,636 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 19,792,205 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 355 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,651,588 doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,771,928 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 57.9% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,572,962 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 521,748,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,264,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.