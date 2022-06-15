Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,093 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 6,093 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 15 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,836 deaths for all time from the coronavirus.

The “all time” count for Indiana shows 1,753,973 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,095,027 tests have been administered.

The state says 506 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,786,060 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,786,644 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58.1% of the population age 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,595,358 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 537,034,519 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,313,833 deaths.

