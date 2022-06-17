Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,356 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 6,356 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 9 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,836 deaths for all time from the coronavirus.

The “all time” count for Indiana shows 1,755,959 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,1165,226 tests have been administered.

The state says 522 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,794,402 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,787,717 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58.1% of the population age 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,597,305 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 538,172,157 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,316,626 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.