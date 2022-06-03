Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,378 new COVID cases, 11 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 6,378 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 11 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,735,581 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,712 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 19,965,333 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 460 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,729,878 doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,780,211 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,584,219 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 531,202,042 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,297,217 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.