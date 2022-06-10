Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,388 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 6,388 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 13 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,813 deaths for all time from the coronavirus.

The “all time” count for Indiana shows 1,747,486 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,050,278 test have been administered.

The state says 472 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,796,056 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,784,651 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58.1% of the population age 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,590,553 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 534,528,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,307,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.