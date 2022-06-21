Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,592 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 6,592 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of seven Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,857 deaths for all time from the coronavirus.

The “all time” count for Indiana shows 1,758,650 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,137,427 tests have been administered.

The state says 477 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,802,323 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,788,658 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58.1% of the population age 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,600,899 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 540,065,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,321,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.