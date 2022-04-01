Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,680 new COVID cases, 273 deaths in past 7 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies are no longer being updated on weekdays, but only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 6,680 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

In the past seven days, a total of 273 Hoosiers have died and 16 probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,690,823 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,373 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine.

A total of 19,392,241 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 306 Hoosiers hospitalized on Wednesday.

IDOH says 9,209,101 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,701,927 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 56.9% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,561,707 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 489,118,194 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,145,811 deaths.

