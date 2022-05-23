Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6,769 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 6,769 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of six Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,721,977 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,681 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 19,857,004 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 346 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,689,286 doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,776,035 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 57.9% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,575,918 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 525,836,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,278,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

