Coronavirus

Indiana reports 7,037 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 7,037 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 12 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,868 deaths for all time from the coronavirus.

The “all time” count for Indiana shows 1,762,056 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,158,859 tests have been administered.

The state says 491 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,809,318 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,789,450 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58.1% of the population age 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,601,854 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 541,200,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,323,000 deaths.

