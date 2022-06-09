Coronavirus

Indiana reports 7,090 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 7,090 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 15 Hoosiers died, and 2 probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,745,120 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,770 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 20,030,666 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 489 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,759,057 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,783,515 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 58% of the population age 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,588,713 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 533,684,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,305,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.