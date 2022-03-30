Coronavirus

Indiana reports 7,207 new COVID cases, 290 deaths in past 7 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies are no longer being updated on weekdays, but only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 7,207 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

In the past seven days, a total of 290 Hoosiers have died and 17 probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,690,823 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,373 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of the Regenstrief Institute.

A total of 19,392,241 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 300 Hoosiers hospitalized on Wednesday.

IDOH says 9,205,951 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,700,942 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 56.8% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,550,928 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 486,133,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,137,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.