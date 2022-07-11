Coronavirus

Indiana reports 8,314 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 8,314 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 16 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,980 deaths and 982 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,790,058 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,319,890 tests have been administered.

The state says 605 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,872,484 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,796,530 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,616,112 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 556,078,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,352,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.