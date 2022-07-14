Coronavirus

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data.

The data, collected through Tuesday, was delayed from Wednesday after a technical problem with the department’s coronavirus dashboards.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 9,077 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 26 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 22,999 deaths and 983 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,794,605 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,360,373 tests have been administered.

The state says 670 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,881,446 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,797,455 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,620,083 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 559,919,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,365,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.