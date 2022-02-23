Coronavirus

Indiana reports 935 new COVID-19 cases; 63 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 935 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 10 to Feb. 22.

A total of 1,678,628 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 63 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. Those deaths occurred between Dec. 2 and Feb. 22.

A total of 21,818 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 875 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.2% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.3% and falling.

A total of 18,870,779 tests have been administered to 5,074,663 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,090 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,141,920 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,680,272 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,479,839 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 428,728,036 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,900,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.