Indiana reports 969 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in past week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies are no longer being updated on weekdays, but only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 969 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Also in the past week, a total of 15 Hoosiers have died and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,690,823 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,373 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine.

A total of 19,392,241 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 306 Hoosiers hospitalized on Wednesday.

IDOH says 9,209,101 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,701,927 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 56.9% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,561,707 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 489,118,194 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,145,811 deaths.

