Indiana seniors, ready to get back to normal, sign up for vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday was a big day for Indiana seniors.

Hoosiers 80 years old and older are one step closer to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They were able to make their vaccine appointments Friday.

Seniors like Dorothy Muldrow are ready to get their lives back. She’s 83 years old and a self-proclaimed people person. Right now she’s on two bowling teams that keep her active, but she said she’s ready to do more.

“I just kind of hate I don’t go to church. I miss going to church,” said Muldrow.

That’s why she plans to have her son make her an appointment to take the vaccine as soon as possible.

“It’s a relief for me to know we have something. Now we don’t have worry a whole lot about dying,” said Muldrow.

Kristy Looper made an appointment for her 80-year-old father. She said it was easy and only took her five minutes. Looper had to postpone her wedding until the summer because of the virus. She hopes her father getting the vaccine will mean she can have that special moment many women dream of and have her dad walk her down the aisle.

“It makes me feel good that if they do want to go to the store, they will be OK, and if we have a gathering such as a wedding, they will be protected,” said Looper.

Looper hopes this will be a step to some kind of normalcy.

“I think it may not get back completely to how it was, but I think this is a huge step in the right direction,” said Looper.

