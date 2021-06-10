Coronavirus

Indiana to close OptumServe sites for COVID-19 tests by month’s end

Coronavirus testing on May 12, 2020, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citing “a robust community-led testing network,” Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday announced it will close OptumServe sites providing tests for COVID-19 on June 30.

The state’s effort with OptumServe began in late April 2020 and by mid-June 2020 brought large-scale testing for the coronavirus to Indiana. OptumServe has provided more than 541,000 free tests.

OptumServe sites at their height were in 53 of Indiana’s 92 counties, ISDH says. Currently, 30 counties still have OptumServe sites.

COVID-19 testing is now available at local health departments, clinics, pharmacies and other health care providers, leading to a decreased need for the OptumServe sites, the state said in a news release. Free testing will remain at more than 250 sites after June 30.