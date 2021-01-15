Indiana universities begin rapid COVID-19 testing

(WISH) — Several universities are preparing for rapid COVID-19 testing on campus, and they want all students to be aware of new changes happening during the spring semester.

Butler University requires all students to be tested when they return to campus. Testing runs through Jan. 24. According to university officials, if students did not schedule an appointment to be tested on Jan. 9, walk-in appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indiana University arrival testing will begin on Jan. 30. All students will be required to get an arrival test when they return to campus. For dorm and Greek house residents, they must do that to move back in by Feb. 8. All other students must also get tested before classes start. After that, all students will be tested at least once a week and dorm and Greek house residents twice a week. Indiana University adds their goal is to do 50,000 tests every week.

“It’s really been impressive to watch what our folks have done to ramp this up and the work that they’ve done to make this happen and thanks to the medical expertise that we have with the IU School of Medicine, our schools of public health in Indianapolis and Bloomington, and just the range of people who know how to make this work,” said Indiana University spokesperson Chuck Carney.

“That is really truly going to be a help for some time to come,” said Carney.

Trending Headlines

Ball State University started rapid COVID-19 testing on campus on Friday. It is free to students, and results will be emailed to students on the same day. Testing will take place at Worthen Arena Concourse on Jan. 15, and Jan. 17-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, testing will take place at the Recreation Center and Wellness Center Two Court on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Purdue University, in-person student instruction for the spring semester will begin Jan. 19. All Purdue undergraduate students in the spring 2021 residential option, as well as all graduate and professional program students, must be tested for COVID-19 and cleared for campus access by the PPHC before moving into residence halls or fraternity, sorority and Cooperative Life houses and/or attending classes.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 42 more Hoosier deaths; that brings the total to 8,872. A total of 583,160 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.