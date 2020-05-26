Some Indianapolis businesses shut down, faced legal action amid COVID-19 compliance checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been at least eight weeks since restaurants and small businesses have been closed and now people are beginning to walk through their doors again.

The Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department and the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services are making sure those businesses reopen safely.

“This past weekend, of course, we were downtown, Mass Avenue, and then we were in Broad Ripple for Friday and Saturday night,” said Lt. William Carter with IMPD.

The task force conducted compliance checks at 79 restaurants and small businesses last week. Only two locations faced legal action.

Eleven businesses opened too early and then decided to shut down again. Carter said some hair and nail salons in Marion County were under the impression they could reopen because salons in Hamilton County are open. No legal orders were issued in those cases.

There were 33 complaints from residents, and 17 of them were deemed valid. Six were passed to other agencies. The actions of the task force helped 18 locations come into compliance overall.

“Some of the restaurants, they don’t have the proper PPE, if they’re wearing gloves but not masks, or vice versa. We just kind of educate them and tell them you have to wear both masks and gloves when they’re serving their customers,” added Carter.

Retail stores have been open at 50% capacity since May 15. Restaurants reopened for outdoor dine-in services at 50% capacity on Friday. Salons and manufacturing companies will tentatively be back to business again June 1.

Indianapolis officials announced Tuesday that they will have a video news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss next steps for reopening. WISH-TV and its streaming platforms will air it live.

Residents who believe a business may be operating in violation of public health orders are asked to email eocmanager@indy.gov and provide as many details as possible.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on May 25, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests by date.