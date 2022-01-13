Coronavirus

Indianapolis daycare prepares for COVID-19 surge in kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It’s been a long two years for daycares.

Kay Hugus with St. Nicholas Early Learning Center in Indianapolis, says the COVID-19 pandemic is something they have had to adapt to at the daycare.

“We can get through this. We’ve been doing it for two years and were probably going to be doing it adjusted for the rest of our lives,” said Hugus

With the recent spike, Hugus says they’ve upped their response even more to make sure the kids and staff stay safe.

“We made sure that all of our staff are vaccinated, early on when the vaccine came out. We ask parents to pick up and drop off at the door to avoid more exposure, taking daily temps with kids as they’re being dropped off and picked up. Obviously handwashing and sending kids home if they start having symptoms with anything,” Hugus said

Jazmine Kelley’s child attends St. Nicholas, she says it’s nice to know the center is doing what it can.

“It feels good knowing they care about the children the staff and everyone else,” Kelley said

Kelley also believes a lot of responsibility lies with parents.

“I’m not sure what I’m passing around. If she hasn’t had a test, I don’t know, so it’s always safe for me to keep them home if they have any slight symptom of COVID,” Kelley said

Hugus says she asks their parents to be extra cautious.

“Be respectful, and know that if your child is coming down with something, be overly cautious,” said Hugus