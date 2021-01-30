Indianapolis hospitality industry ramping up ahead of March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hospitality business in downtown Indianapolis is on the comeback trail thanks to some big events. None is bigger than the March Madness tournament.

Even with those games more than a month away, hotels are ramping up their staff in anticipation of what’s to come.

This weekend, the JW Marriott is at 90% capacity thanks to a couple big events downtown, which means staff is coming back, too.

Friday was Angel Bryant’s first day back working in nine months.

“Day 1,” she said with glee.

Bryant is a hostess and server for the High Velocity Sports Bar inside JW Marriott. It’s been a long wait, but the call from her old boss finally came five days ago.

“As soon as I seen his name, I was like, ‘Please, tell me some good news,'” she said.

Staff have been coming back bit by bit for months.

The 550 employees who worked at the JW Marriott a year ago were cut to a dozen last summer when the hotel was closed for 109 days. It then reopened with about 55 workers.

Now about 200 people are back at work there, thanks in large part to big events on the weekend. This weekend it’s volleyball, dance and motocross that are filling almost all of the 1,013 rooms.

“We rely heavily on sporting events, the conventions,” said general manager Phil Ray.

With them starting to come back, more staff is needed.

Some here are just part-time to keep their foot in the door, holding out for better days ahead.

“To be able to call somebody and to hear their excitement, sometimes they’re in tears, they’re crying they’re so happy to come back,” Ray said.

The NCAA tournament will only increase the need, though the exact staffing numbers won’t be known until later with key decisions on teams and allowing fans.

The JW will be one of the hotels hosting teams in the bubble.

“We feel confident that we’re going to have enough talent that’s out there that want to come back,” Ray said.

Because while a few have other found other gigs, most haven’t. So far, the JW has only called back former employees.

It’s not been easy for those in hospitality industry like Bryant to find new work, which is why Friday is no small thing.

“I can’t wait for everything to get back to normal,” she said.

While the JW has 90% capacity Friday night, during the week it’s a different story with capacity often 10% or below. That’s why big weekend draws are so important.

But Ray is hopeful that everything is on track for a very strong second half of the year.

