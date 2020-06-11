Marion County will enter Stage 4 of reopening June 19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced the city and Marion County will move to Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan on June 19.

The majority of Indiana is set to enter Stage 4 on Friday.

Hogsett made the announcement during a joint press conference with Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department. The decision was made after county leaders evaluated the county’s health data. Hogsett said Marion County has seen a continued decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Some of the changes residents can expect include:

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment or cultural sites including museums can reopen at 50% capacity

Retail stores and malls may open at full capacity with social distancing in effect

Dining room service and indoor worship service may increase to 75% capacity

Bars and nightclubs may reopen at 50% capacity

Bar seating in restaurants may now reopen

Businesses and office buildings may resume at full capacity

Restrictions at government buildings will be determined by those government entities

Gyms and fitness centers may open at 100% capacity with social distancing

Day care facilities, summer day camps, YMCA programs and adult day service programs can open with social distancing

Raceways may open with limited spectators

Amusement parks, water parks and large event venues can now open at 50% capacity

People who visit the City-County Building will be required to wear face coverings

Hogsett said residents are strongly encouraged to utilize face coverings and practice social distancing in their daily lives.

A program that was funded by the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday will provide residents with free, high-quality face masks.

“Already, our online portal has received nearly 14,000 requests for free face coverings, and those will begin hitting mailboxes in the next week,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “In addition, through partnerships with community organizations and other local partners, residents will be seeing opportunities across the county where they can pick up a free mask if they need one.”

Masks can be requested online.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 11, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.