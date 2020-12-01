Indianapolis study seeks Latino volunteers for tracking COVID-19 immunity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IU School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children need more Latino volunteers for a study tracking COVID-19 immunity.

Minorities are almost five times more likely than their white counterparts to contract the virus.

The study calls for volunteers who’ve actually contracted COVID-19. It’s a two-year commitment, but researchers said it’s important to get a diverse group of participants to better track if immunity is possible and if so, how it forms.

Medical professionals around the world and here in Indiana are working every angle to learn more about COVID-19, including how to stop it and track it.

“The two key pieces about immunity that people are studying is one how does your immune system fight off infection if you do get it, into is there immunity that protects you from future infections,” said Alka Khaitan. She’s one of the doctors working on the study.

In this study, they are tracking COVID-19 immunity and how it changes and develops in those who’ve tested positive for the virus. Enrollment is open for the study, which is called “The Development of Immunity after SARS-CoV2 Exposure and Recovery” or DISCOVER.

“We really want to understand how long immunity lasts to COVID-19. In both people who had infections and were asymptomatic. So our study is to answer key questions,” said Khaitan.

Participants will give a sample of blood four times over the course of two years. So there’s a bigger call out for those underrepresented minority groups to participate.

“What we’re seeing as the pandemic kind of exploded in the U.S. — that disproportionately African American and Hispanic populations have been affected,” she said.

Experts said there have been cases of re-infection and diminished antibodies in the months after recovery.

Participants will receive a stipend. You can find out how to participate here and get in touch with a Spanish-speaking representative, Daniel Adán Jr, 317-721-1173.

