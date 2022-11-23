Coronavirus

Indiana’s tally of confirmed coronavirus deaths rises above 24,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.

The department says 4,812 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 10 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 24,019 deaths and 1,119 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,959,421 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,344,610 tests have been administered.

The state says 372 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 3,845,335 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.3% of the total population.

A total of 635,429 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Wednesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,745,748 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 639,422,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,625,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.