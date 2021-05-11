Coronavirus

Indoor activities ranked from safest to least safe, according to the CDC

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mask mandates are lifting and the world is nearing normal.

But we’re not there yet. The following is a list of the Centers for Disease Control’s indoor activities ranked from safest to least safe based on if a person is vaccinated or not.

Irrespective of the safety ranking, the CDC recommends all activities be done wearing a mask. It’s important to remember that fully vaccinated means two weeks must pass after the required vaccine dosage.

Safest Activities if Fully Vaccinated

  • Go to the barber or hair salon
  • Ride public transportation (with limited occupancy)
  • Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum
  • Attend a small gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households
  • Go to an indoor movie theater
  • Attend full-capacity worship service
  • Sing in an indoor chorus
  • Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar
  • Participate in an indoor exercise class

Less Safe Activities if Unvaccinated

  • Go to the barber or hair salon
  • Ride public transportation (with limited occupancy)
  • Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum
  • Attend a small gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households

Not Recommended Activities if Unvaccinated

  • Go to an indoor movie theater
  • Attend full-capacity worship service
  • Sing in an indoor chorus
  • Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar
  • Participate in an indoor exercise class

