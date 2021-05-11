Coronavirus

Indoor activities ranked from safest to least safe, according to the CDC

Illustration picture shows the outside terraces of bars and restaurants, Saturday 08 May 2021, in Brussels. Restaurants and bars remained closed for almost seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and can reopen Today their outside space for customers. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT (Photo by HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mask mandates are lifting and the world is nearing normal.

But we’re not there yet. The following is a list of the Centers for Disease Control’s indoor activities ranked from safest to least safe based on if a person is vaccinated or not.

Listen to this story

Irrespective of the safety ranking, the CDC recommends all activities be done wearing a mask. It’s important to remember that fully vaccinated means two weeks must pass after the required vaccine dosage.

Safest Activities if Fully Vaccinated

Go to the barber or hair salon

Ride public transportation (with limited occupancy)

Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum

Attend a small gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households

Go to an indoor movie theater

Attend full-capacity worship service

Sing in an indoor chorus

Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar

Participate in an indoor exercise class

Less Safe Activities if Unvaccinated

Go to the barber or hair salon

Ride public transportation (with limited occupancy)

Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum

Attend a small gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households

Not Recommended Activities if Unvaccinated