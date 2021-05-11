Indoor activities ranked from safest to least safe, according to the CDC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mask mandates are lifting and the world is nearing normal.
But we’re not there yet. The following is a list of the Centers for Disease Control’s indoor activities ranked from safest to least safe based on if a person is vaccinated or not.
Irrespective of the safety ranking, the CDC recommends all activities be done wearing a mask. It’s important to remember that fully vaccinated means two weeks must pass after the required vaccine dosage.
Safest Activities if Fully Vaccinated
- Go to the barber or hair salon
- Ride public transportation (with limited occupancy)
- Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum
- Attend a small gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households
- Go to an indoor movie theater
- Attend full-capacity worship service
- Sing in an indoor chorus
- Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar
- Participate in an indoor exercise class
Less Safe Activities if Unvaccinated
- Go to the barber or hair salon
- Ride public transportation (with limited occupancy)
- Visit an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum
- Attend a small gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households
Not Recommended Activities if Unvaccinated
- Go to an indoor movie theater
- Attend full-capacity worship service
- Sing in an indoor chorus
- Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar
- Participate in an indoor exercise class