Indy health officials partner with churches in push to get minorities vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day vaccine clinic began Saturday at Light of the World Christian Church as part of health officials’ push to help get more minorities vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s part of a pop-up vaccine clinic hosted by the Marion County Public Health Department. According to health department director Dr. Virginia Caine, the goal of the clinics is to reach vulnerable populations.

“Based on transportation barriers, it’s not always easy for them to go to the facilities where vaccines are traditionally provided,” said Caine. “So, we’re coming out into the community and utilizing facilities that people are familiar with and are in their own community and we’re hoping that this is an encouragement for people to be vaccinated, especially people of color.”

Saturday’s appointments were all for adults. On Sunday, the clinic will cater to children ages 16 and 17.

A limited amount of appointments are still available. Light of the World is the second of five churches partnering with Marion County health officials.