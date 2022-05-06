Coronavirus

IPS K-8 school to reinstate mask mandate as COVID-19 cases swell

Center for Inquiry School 84 is shown in May 2021. (Photo Provided/Google)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Center for Inquiry School 84 of Indianapolis Public Schools will reinstate a mask mandate on Monday, the district spokesman confirmed Friday.

The mandate is being reinstated after a swell in positive COVID-19 cases. The has 450 students and 28 teachers in kindergarten through Grade 8, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The school is on the north side on 57th Street between North Meridian Street and North College Avenue.

Here is the statement from the school district shared by its spokesman: