IPS K-8 school to reinstate mask mandate as COVID-19 cases swell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Center for Inquiry School 84 of Indianapolis Public Schools will reinstate a mask mandate on Monday, the district spokesman confirmed Friday.
The mandate is being reinstated after a swell in positive COVID-19 cases. The has 450 students and 28 teachers in kindergarten through Grade 8, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The school is on the north side on 57th Street between North Meridian Street and North College Avenue.
Here is the statement from the school district shared by its spokesman:
“Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in several grades — affecting both students and staff — at Center for Inquiry School 84, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is mandating masks on buses and indoors for the school’s students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 24.
“In addition to the school’s daily activities, field trips and community events will also require staff, students and visitors to wear masks.
“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority.”
Indianapolis Public Schools