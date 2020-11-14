IPS prepares for 100% virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools students, staff and parents are preparing to return to virtual instruction in one week.

Under new restrictions announced Thursday by the Marion County Public Health Department, all Marion County schools are required to go virtual by Nov. 30.

All IPS schools will return to online learning on Monday, Nov. 23 and continue until at least Monday, Jan. 8.

“I guess they’re doing the best thing they can do is having the kids go virtual, because you don’t want to risk other kids,” Linda Russell, an IPS grandparent, said. Her 5-year-old grandson just started at an IPS school.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said there’s a particular reason why the district chose to wait a week.

“We decided to make the shift on the 23rd to give our families about a week to make their plans for childcare,” said Johnson. “We know those are concerns, and parents are still working, and having to make those adjustments.”

This shift back to virtual comes as Marion County Health Department director Dr. Virginia Caine says from mid-October to early November, positive cases in schools nearly tripled.

Johnson said the numbers are concerning, and she thinks there’s still a need for action.

“We have not seen our schools to be the source of tremendous spread, but the reality is that our schools are not in bubbles,” said Johnson. “They are part of our community. When you’ve seen and as we’ve experienced the high levels of community spread, there’s just simply not a way to protect schools from the impact of what’s happening in our community, outside of our buildings impacting what we’re able to do inside of our school buildings.”

Johnson was asked Friday to share a message to students about trying to slow the spread of the virus, even while they’re at home.

“It’s on us to be sure,” said Johnson. “We are doing the things for ourselves, like wearing a mask, like staying distanced, like maybe not going or accepting that invitation to a party even through it would be really fun, because we know the consequence for doing that could be so harmful for the people around us.”

IPS purchased devices for every student before the school year started. Pre-K through second-grade students got iPads. Third through 12th-grade students got Chromebooks, which they’ll all use to learn.

Russell said she’s stepping in to help her daughter.

“I’ll get two of the grandkids two days out of the week to help her along,” Russell said.

Johnson says during this online learning, the district will offer supervised student network sites for families that need it. Families will also be able to have food distribution and food service.

Johnson expects a smooth transition to online learning since they already have done this and have an idea of what to expect.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.