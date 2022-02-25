Coronavirus

IPS to make masks optional, drop social distancing

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools on Thursday announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The changes are based on guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department, the Indiana Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The protocols are effective on Monday, Feb. 28, and include:

Masks will be optional on IPS property but still required on buses as per federal mandate. IPS, however, continues to encourage the use of masks when indoors.

IPS will no longer identify or quarantine close contacts regardless of vaccination status.

Social distancing is no longer required.

A complete list of updated IPS protocols and information on continued COVID testing in IPS schools can be found at the IPS website.