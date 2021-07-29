Coronavirus

IPS to require masks for students, staff, regardless of vaccination status

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Thursday updated its mask policy to require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors during the upcoming school year, regardless of vaccination status.

On July 20, the district announced that masks would be optional for vaccinated staff and students 12 or older who provided proof of vaccination.

The district in a Thursday tweet provided its reasoning for the change: “After reviewing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, @StateHealthIN, & @Marion_Health, we have updated our mask protocol for students & staff to require everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors.”

Several school districts in and around Marion County have changed their mask policies since the CDC on Tuesday recommended that all students and staff in school return to wearing masks and that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

IPS said it still encourages students to provide proof of vaccination, as mask guidance could change later in the school year.

Masks are required for everyone on IPS buses, as part of the federal Transportation Security Administration mandate.

The first day of school is Aug. 2.

Click here to see the full IPS COVID-19 policy.