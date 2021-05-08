Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,056 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,056 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 7.

A total of 728,811 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 28 and May 7.

A total of 12,991 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 414 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 917 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,999,600 tests have been administered to 3,416,811 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,542,667 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,110,729 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 691,269 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 157,020,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 93,149,000 recoveries and more than 3,272,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.