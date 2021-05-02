Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,072 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 1.

A total of 722,646 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 11 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 9 and May 1.

A total of 12,937 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 412 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.4%.

There are currently 863 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,846,031 tests have been administered to 3,392,361 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,297,368 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,933,367 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 684,557 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 152,312,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 90,095,000 recoveries and more than 3,195,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.