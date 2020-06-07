ISDH: 11 more Hoosiers die from coronavirus; 417 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 417 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.

In total, there are 37,397 cases of COVID-19 and 2,121 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 304,263 tests administered in the state.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 6,930,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,106,000 recoveries and more than 400,000 deaths.

