ISDH: 1,127 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,127 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between May 4 and March 30.

A total of 686,497 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 1 more Hoosier has died from COVID-19. The death occurred on March 29.

A total of 12,633 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.9%.

There are currently 657 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,903,743 tests have been administered to 3,257,245 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,793,014 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,133,956 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 655,150 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 128,421,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 72,860,000 recoveries and more than 2,807,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.