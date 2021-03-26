ISDH: 1,136 new positive COVID-19 tests, 20 more deaths; 24k more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,136 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between March 23 and March 25.

A total of 682,099 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 19 and March 24.

A total of 12,596 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.4%.

There are currently 637 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,730,919 tests have been administered to 3,227,019 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,604,473 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,042,768 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. ISDH says 24,349 Hoosiers have become fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 651,772 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 125,650,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 71,208,000 recoveries and more than 2,757,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through March 4, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.