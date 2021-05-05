Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,160 new COVID-19 cases; 10 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,160 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 23 and May 4.

A total of 725,353 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 10 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between November 15 and May 4.

A total of 12,960 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 413 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 1,019 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,904,926 tests have been administered to 3,401,725 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,395,106 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,006,049 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 688,519 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 154,469,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 91,045,000 recoveries and more than 3,230,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.