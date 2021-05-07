Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,189 new COVID-19 cases; 17 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,189 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 6.

A total of 727,764 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 17 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 21 and May 6.

A total of 12,983 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 414 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 939 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,939,840 tests have been administered to 3,407,170 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,496,606 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,077,914 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 690,714 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 156,176,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 92,406,000 recoveries and more than 3,258,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.