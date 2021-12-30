Coronavirus

ISDH: 12,020 new COVID-19 cases; 48 more deaths; 3,056 hospitalizations

NOTE: The state will not update the COVID-19 dashboard from Thursday through Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 12,020 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Nov. 16-Dec. 29. That’s a record, going far beyond the single-day count of 8,436 new cases on Dec. 2, 2020.

A total of 1,246,854 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 48 more deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 20-29.

A total of 18,386 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 651 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 14.9%.

A total of 16,649,638 tests have been administered to 4,746,821 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,056 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,543,165 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,554,209 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,108,422 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 285,808,200 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,426,900 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.