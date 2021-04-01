Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,240 new COVID-19 cases; 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,240 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 19 and March 31.

A total of 687,713 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says nine more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 8 and March 31.

A total of 12,642 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4%.

There are currently 677 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,938,557 tests have been administered to 3,262,518 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,857,486 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,162,464 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 655,886 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 129,073,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 73,225,000 recoveries and more than 2,819,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.